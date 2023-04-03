LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
LSPKF traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$0.55. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
