Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCUT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LCUT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -58.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 201,482 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

