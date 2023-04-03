LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

