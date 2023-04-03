Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $160,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.51. 212,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,415. The stock has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.