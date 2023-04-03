Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 328.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
Shares of LOCL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
