Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 328.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of LOCL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Local Bounti Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the third quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

