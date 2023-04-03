Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $628.15 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.93%.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile
Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
