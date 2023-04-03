Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Loop Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTC LPENF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79.
About Loop Energy
