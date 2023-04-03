Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Loop Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTC LPENF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Loop Energy alerts:

About Loop Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.