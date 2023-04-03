M. Kraus & Co Acquires 550 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $247.43. 424,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

