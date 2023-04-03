M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.37. 5,353,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,009. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

