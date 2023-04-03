Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and $443,173.81 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

