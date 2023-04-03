Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

