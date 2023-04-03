Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

