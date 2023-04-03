Mathes Company Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 134,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

