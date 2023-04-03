Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.38. 698,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

