Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 183,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. 1,147,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

