McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.56. 405,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,938. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

