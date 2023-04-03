McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.35 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

