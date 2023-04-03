Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. 2,215,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

