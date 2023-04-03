MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

TPH traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 260,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

