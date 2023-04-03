MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcellx worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Arcellx stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.