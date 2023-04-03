MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $82.15. 240,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,306. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

