MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,226. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

