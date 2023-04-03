MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of CERE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

