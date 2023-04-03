MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 715,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,955 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 389,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,842. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

