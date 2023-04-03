MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

