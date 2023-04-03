MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,715. The stock has a market cap of $331.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

