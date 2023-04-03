MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $381.61. 276,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.64 and a 200 day moving average of $338.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

