MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,060 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 3,712,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,368. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.