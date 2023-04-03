MGO One Seven LLC Sells 463 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.44. 1,697,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,306. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

