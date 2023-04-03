MGO One Seven LLC Sells 4,646 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

