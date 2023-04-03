MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

