MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $192.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

