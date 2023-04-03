Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.