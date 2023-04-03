Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) Insider Acquires A$36,600.00 in Stock

Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL – Get Rating) insider John Hood purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,600.00 ($24,400.00).
Mighty Craft Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.12.
Mighty Craft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Mighty Craft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mighty Craft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.