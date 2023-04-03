Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) Insider Acquires A$36,600.00 in Stock

Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL – Get Rating) insider John Hood purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,600.00 ($24,400.00).

Mighty Craft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.12.

Mighty Craft Company Profile

Further Reading

Mighty Craft Limited engages in the acquisition and operation of various breweries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants in Australia. The company sells its products under the Seven Seasons, Better Beer, Mismatch Brewing Co, 78 Degrees, Hills Cider, Jetty Road Brewery, Ballistic Beer Co, Kangaroo Island Spirits, Torquay Beverage Company, Slipstream, Sparkke, Sauce Brewing Co, Brogan's Way, and Foghorn Brewery brands.

