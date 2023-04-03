Mina 24-Hour Volume Tops $25.63 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $644.63 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,018,954,973 coins and its circulating supply is 878,483,753 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,018,700,092.8400393 with 878,035,161.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72356894 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,812,334.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

