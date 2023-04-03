Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $158.33 or 0.00565613 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $81.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00328886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00454331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,260,980 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

