Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.65 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $228.20 million and $5.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,958,493 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

