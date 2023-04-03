Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €34.60 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($37.20) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of SZG stock opened at €36.40 ($39.14) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.76 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

