Morgan Stanley Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $10.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.