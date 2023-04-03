Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MACAW stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

