My DeFi Pet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $536,942.31 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $536,942.31 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009681 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,165 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

