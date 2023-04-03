Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $116.27 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,287.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00327703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00568613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00451955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

