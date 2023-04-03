National Bank Financial Trims MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price to C$72.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

