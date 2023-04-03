National Bankshares Downgrades Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) to Tender

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

TSE SJR.B traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.09. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.96 and a 1-year high of C$40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

