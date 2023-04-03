National Bankshares Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.40. The company had a trading volume of 552,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.32 and a 1 year high of C$13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

