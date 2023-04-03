National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 49,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 208,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

