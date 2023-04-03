Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $6.16 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $4,211.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00152579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,841,913 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

