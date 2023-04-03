Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.81. 4,287,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

