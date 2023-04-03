Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 7.2 %

NEO stock opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$8.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

