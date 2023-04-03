Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Network-1 Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.30.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.