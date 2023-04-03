Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

